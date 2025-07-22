Court Denies Yahaya Bello’s Request To Travel Abroad For Medical Treatment

The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed an application by former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, seeking the release of his international passport to enable him to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Ruling on the motion on Monday, Justice Emeka Nwite held that the medical documents tendered in support of the request lacked credibility, particularly noting that the key medical report was unsigned and therefore inadmissible in law.

Bello is currently facing trial over alleged money laundering to the tune of ₦80.2 billion, brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The charges are before both the Federal High Court in Abuja and the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Maitama.

His legal counsel, Joseph Daudu (SAN), had argued that the former governor was suffering from hypertension and required urgent medical attention in the United Kingdom. Two documents—Exhibits A and B—were presented as expert reports to support the claim.

However, Justice Nwite ruled that Exhibit B, which formed the crux of the application, carried no legal weight as it was not signed by a medical professional.

“A document not signed by its maker has no legal weight. Exhibit B is devoid of probative value and cannot be relied upon by this court,” the judge stated, concluding that Bello had failed to provide sufficient justification for the release of his passport.

The court also addressed the EFCC’s argument that the application was an abuse of process and should have included Bello’s sureties. Justice Nwite dismissed this, noting that the case was strictly between Bello and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and that there was no legal basis—local or international—for making the sureties parties to the application.

He further clarified that the request to travel did not violate the directive of the FCT High Court, which required the defendant to seek permission before leaving the country. The application, he said, was appropriately filed and did not constitute an abuse of court process.

“Consequently, this application is hereby refused,” the judge ruled.

The trial has been adjourned to October 7 and 10, and November 10 and 11, 2025.