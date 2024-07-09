Breaking News: Reps Instruct FG To Suspend Samoa Agreement Implementation



Due to the purported LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) language in the Samoa Agreement, the House of Representatives petitioned the federal government to halt its implementation on Tuesday.

This is in response to the legislative chamber’s directive that the Committee on National Planning look into the agreement and provide a report for additional legislative action in four weeks.

The House resolution followed a motion of urgent public significance that Deputy Minority Leader Aliyu Madaki and 87 other members of the House presented to the floor of the green chamber on Tuesday during plenary.

The main legislative framework governing the European Union’s interactions with 79 nations is the Samoa Agreement. 48 African, 16 Caribbean, and 15 Pacific nations are included in this.

Last week, a national daily in its lead story, alleged that the agreement contained a clause to legalise same-sex relationships in Nigeria.

Reacting, the Federal Government denied the claim, stating that Nigeria has “existing legislation against same-sex relationships.” It also threatened legal action against the media house.

