BREAKING NEWS: Presidency Finally Reveals New Presidential Jet

On Monday, the Presidency displayed the new Airbus A330 aircraft acquired for President Bola Tinubu. Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, shared photos of the presidential jet on Monday via his verified X handle.

According to the presidential adviser, the new jet would replace a 19-year-old Boeing B737-700(BBJ) purchased during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Onanuga did not tell how much the Nigerian government spent to obtain the new presidential jet.

According to Onanuga, the new plane has saved Nigeria millions of dollars in maintenance and fuel costs each year.

He wrote, “President Tinubu departed Abuja Monday for Paris, France, using the new Airbus A330, which replaced the 19-year-old Boeing B737-700(BBJ) bought under the Presidency of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“The new plane bought far below the market price saves Nigeria huge maintenance and fuel costs, running into millions of dollars yearly.

“The recommendation to replace the B737-700(BBJ) followed an investigative hearing by Nigeria’s parliament that questioned the plane’s safety record and cost efficiency, especially after it malfunctioned during a trip to Saudi Arabia.

“The Nigerian Senate’s security and intelligence committee recommended replacing the ageing aircraft in the presidential fleet to reduce downtime and operational expenses.

“The new plane is spacious and is furnished with state-of-the-art avionics, customized interior and communications system.”

Meanwhile, Tinubu has departed the Federal Capital Territory for France. The Airbus A330 business jet conveying the President and some of his key aides lifted off from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 04:08 pm.

Tinubu’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, announced on Sunday that the President will embark on his fourth trip to the European country on Monday, August 19, departing from Abuja, the nation’s capital.