Breaking News- Dangote Refinery Lowers Petrol Gantry Price To N825 Per Litre

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has officially slashed the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), widely referred to as petrol, bringing it down from N835 to N825 per litre.

This revised pricing structure takes immediate effect and is seen as a welcome development in the midst of Nigeria’s continuous push to stabilise fuel distribution and reduce its reliance on imported petroleum products.

According to industry experts, this adjustment may pave the way for a potential drop in pump prices nationwide—provided petroleum marketers choose to extend the benefit of the reduced cost to end users.

