ASUU Joins NLC, TUC Nationwide Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has joined the ongoing strike by the organised labour comprising Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress.

This is coming after the Federal Government failed to meet the unions’ minimum wage demand.

In a statement addressed to the branch chairpersons and zonal coordinators of ASUU on Monday, the association’s President, Emmanuel Osodeke, directed lecturers in universities across the country to join the strike as an affiliate of the congress.

The statement read, “The NLC has declared an indefinite strike action beginning from Monday, 3rd June, 2024, as a result of the failure of Government to conclude the renegotiation of minimum wage for Nigerian workers and reversal of hike in electricity tariff.

“Our branches are hereby enjoined to join in the strike action as an affiliate member of Congress.

“Consequently, branch chairpersons are to mobilise all members to participate in the strike action. Yours in the struggle.”

Details later…