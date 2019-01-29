Breaking News: ‎House of Reps Approve N30,000 New Minimum Wage

The House of Representatives has approved the sum of N30,000 as the new national minimum wage.

The approval followed the adoption of the report by the adhoc committee set up on the New Minimum Wage Bill presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday.

Passing the bill for the third reading on Tuesday, the lawmakers unanimously approved the N30,000 recommendation by the committee in consonance with the resolution by the tripartite committee set up by the President.

Buhari had in the executive bill sought the approval of N27,000 as against the N30,000 agreed by the stakeholders.