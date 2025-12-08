Benin Military Officers Declare Coup, But Presidency Affirms Talon Remains Safe

A group of soldiers in Benin announced on Sunday that they had removed President Patrice Talon from office, though officials within the presidency have dismissed the claim, stating the president is secure and national forces are countering the situation.

The soldiers, identifying themselves as members of the “Military Committee for Refoundation” (CMR), appeared on state television declaring that they had resolved to end Talon’s tenure as president of the republic.

The broadcast comes on the heels of recent political instability across West and Central Africa, with Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau experiencing coups in the past two months. Benin shares borders with Niger and Burkina Faso—two other countries that have undergone military interventions.

In a statement on X, the French Embassy confirmed reports of gunfire at Camp Guezo, located near the presidential residence in Cotonou, the nation’s economic hub, and advised French nationals to stay indoors.

However, officials close to Talon insisted that the situation was under control.

“This is an isolated faction controlling only the television station. The national army is restoring order. Both the city and the country remain secure,” the presidency said in a statement to AFP.

Benin has a history marked by several coups and attempted power seizures, though the nation has enjoyed relative stability in recent years.

Talon, who assumed office in 2016 and is serving his second term, is constitutionally required to step down in 2026. Critics frequently accuse him of tightening political space, while supporters credit him with significant economic reforms.

The disqualification of the major opposition party from the upcoming presidential race has intensified political tension, leaving the ruling party to compete mainly with a moderate opposition group.

Talon, a 67-year-old entrepreneur widely known as the “cotton king” before joining politics, has led economic growth initiatives but continues to face scrutiny over alleged authoritarian tendencies.