Brazil’s 200-year-old National Museum Engulfed by Massive Fire

A huge fire has broken out at the National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro, the oldest scientific institution in the country.

Firefighters are tackling the blaze at the building, which contains more than 20 million items in its collection.

There have so far been no reports of any injuries in Sunday’s fire.

The museum, which once served as the residence for the Portuguese royal family, celebrated its 200-year anniversary earlier this year.

Aerial images broadcast on Brazilian television showed how the fire, which started in the evening after the facility had closed for the day, had spread throughout the building.

BREAKING: The National Museum of #Brazil in #Rio is completely consumed in fire. Founded in 1818, the museum is the holder of over 20 million items, including mummies, meteorites, insects, & fossils. So sad to see history in flames 🙁 Video from @g1 live feed#museunacional pic.twitter.com/eCm8G6gKwA — Justin Fleenor 🔁 (@JustinFleenor) September 3, 2018

The full extent of the damage and cause of the fire is not yet known.