Boko Haram Launches Deadly Attack on Borno Community after Buhari’s Visit

Boko Haram terrorists have once again carried out a deadly attack on residents of a village in Borno State.

The attack occurred hours after President Muhammadu Buhari paid a condolence visit to the people of the state over the killing of 30 persons on Sunday.

Wednesday’s attack, according to reports, happened at Jiddari-Polo area, a suburb near Maiduguri, the state capital.

Residents scampered for safety as the military officials battled the insurgents.

Angered by the spate of Boko Haram attacks in the state, Borno residents turned their anger on Buhari during his visit by booing him.

