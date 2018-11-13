BMW Reveals New M340I Before Los Angeles Unveling

BMW has unveiled the M340i xDrive before it makes its first public appearance at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show at the end of this month.

Fitted with M-specific equipment, the M340i will take the place as the most powerful version of the 2019 3 Series to be revealed, as it is fitted with a turbocharged six-cylinder, 3.0-litre engine developing 369bhp and 500Nm of torque.

2019 BMW M340i xDrive

Paired to an eight-speed automatic sports automatic transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive, that power allows the M340i to get from 0-60mph in 4.2 seconds – half a second faster than the range-topping 3 Series from the previous generation.

Like the M5, the xDrive system comes with rear-wheel bias to offer a sportier driving feel as well as improved agility through the corners. The chassis is also fitted with the M Sport electronic differential that improves traction and stability when cornering.

To further distinguish it from the standard 3 Series, the M340i features 18-inch M alloy wheels, M Sport suspension, braking system and variable sports steering.

2019 BMW M340i xDrive

The design is also altered for the M-modified version and the M340i includes a small rear spoiler, mesh design inside the kidney grille, trapezoidal exhaust tailpipes and a sportier bodykit.

BMW has fitted the cabin with Alcantara upholstery to the sports seats, an M leather steering wheel with shift paddles, a digital instrument cluster and model-exclusive detailing.

The German brand says that the M340i will launch in Europe in July 2019.