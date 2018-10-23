BMW Recalls Over 1.6 Million Diesel Cars Worldwide

BMW has issued a recall of around 1.6 million cars worldwide due to a fire risk.

The risk comes from potential fluid leaks. Some diesel vehicle coolant could leak from the exhaust gas recirculation module, which is part of the emissions reduction system.

This leakage could combine with soot at high temperatures and cause a fire.

Previously, the carmaker had issued a recall of 480,000 vehicles across Asia and Europe for the same issue after fires were reported in South Korea due to the fault.

Thankfully, no injuries or fatalities have been recorded as a result of the issue which could affect over one million drivers.

After further inspection of the issue, the recall was subsequently extended.

A statement from the company revealed that the recall covers some vehicles made between 2010 and 2017.

BMW said that motorists whose vehicles are affected by the recall would be contacted.

BMW 6 series diesel

Around 280,00 diesel-engined cars in the UK are estimated to be affected.

It affected a number of models including examples of the 3 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series, 6 Series, X3, X4, X5, and X6, with both four and six-cylinder diesel engines.

BMW said in a statement “During further examination of engines with a similar technical setup, the BMW Group analyzed individual cases that were not included in the original technical campaigns.

“These individual cases posed no significant risk to our customers.

“Nonetheless the BMW Group decided to further reduce even this minor risk by expanding the country-specific technical campaigns”.