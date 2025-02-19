Bizwatch Nigeria: Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Wednesday, 19th February 2025

Good morning, Nigeria! Welcome to Bizwatch Nigeria’s roundup of the top newspaper headlines for today, Wednesday, 19th February 2025.

1. Osun Political Crisis: Atiku Accuses Tinubu and APC of Political Sabotage

Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has strongly criticized President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the ongoing political crisis in Osun State.

Violent clashes erupted in Osun State on Monday as the PDP and APC struggled for control of local government secretariats. The conflict escalated, leading to injuries and destruction of property.

Atiku, in a statement on his 𝕏 (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, condemned the chaos, attributing it to the Tinubu-led APC’s desperation to maintain power. He expressed disappointment in the federal government’s silence on the matter, accusing them of condoning the violence.

He also urged security agencies deployed for the upcoming elections to act professionally and avoid being manipulated to serve APC’s political interests.

2. Lagos Lawmakers Deny First Lady Tinubu’s Alleged Involvement in Assembly Crisis

The Lagos State House of Assembly has dismissed allegations that Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, played a role in the recent leadership disputes within the Assembly.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Ogundipe Stephen Olukayode, the lawmakers stated that they hold Mrs. Tinubu in high regard and find it unthinkable that she would interfere in the internal affairs of the House.

They described the accusations as baseless attempts to tarnish the First Lady’s reputation, clarifying that the leadership crisis within the Assembly is purely an internal matter unrelated to Mrs. Tinubu.

3. PANDEF Leader Edwin Clark Passes Away at 97

Chief Edwin Clark, a prominent elder statesman and former Federal Commissioner for Information, has died at the age of 97.

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), a socio-political group advocating for the Niger Delta region, confirmed his passing in an official statement released by his family. Clark passed away peacefully on the night of Monday, 17th February 2025, in Abuja, surrounded by his loved ones.

His death marks the end of an era for the Niger Delta’s struggle for resource control and political autonomy, as he was a key figure in the region’s advocacy.

4. Nigerian Government Commissions First NDLEA Barracks After 35 Years

For the first time since its establishment 35 years ago, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) now has its own barracks, commissioned by the federal government in Yola, Adamawa State.

NDLEA Spokesperson Femi Babafemi revealed on Tuesday that the newly built facility will serve as both office space and residential quarters for NDLEA officers.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, described the barracks as a crucial step in supporting NDLEA personnel in their fight against drug abuse and trafficking. He praised both former President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the project and President Tinubu for completing it.

5. Nigerians to Face Heavy Penalties for Meter Bypass and Illegal Electricity Connections

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has announced strict new penalties for individuals who bypass their electricity meters or make unauthorized connections.

According to a directive released on Tuesday, defaulters will now face fines starting from ₦100,000, depending on their electricity usage category:

Non-maximum demand users will pay between ₦100,000 and ₦300,000 .

. Maximum demand customers (such as factories and large businesses) caught stealing electricity will be fined between 450% and 600% of their last recorded electricity consumption.

NERC explained that this new order, which took effect from 22nd January 2025, aims to curb power theft and ensure fair electricity distribution across the country.

6. Peter Obi Demands Reopening of Onitsha Markets, Criticizes Government Policies

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has renewed his call for the reopening of markets in Onitsha, Anambra State, that were closed due to allegations of illegal drug trading.

Obi lamented that the continued closure is causing financial hardship for traders who depend on daily sales for survival. He criticized government officials for making economic decisions without considering how small businesses operate.

He urged the authorities to collaborate with business owners instead of shutting down markets indiscriminately, warning that prolonged closures could cripple legitimate businesses and harm the economy.

7. Dangote Reveals Struggles with ‘Oil Mafia’ While Running Refinery

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has disclosed that he has faced severe challenges from powerful figures in the oil industry while building and running his refinery.

In an interview with Forbes, Dangote described these powerful groups as an “oil mafia,” stating that they are even more dangerous than drug cartels. He explained that many influential individuals are part of this network, making it difficult to identify them.

“I’ve been fighting battles all my life, and I have not lost one yet,” Dangote said, emphasizing his determination to overcome the challenges in the oil sector.

8. Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Drops to 24.48% in January 2025

Nigeria’s inflation rate has significantly declined to 24.48% in January 2025, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

This represents a sharp drop from the 34.80% recorded in December 2024.

Statistician-General Adeyemi Adeniran announced on Tuesday that the reduction was due to the rebasing of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures price changes for goods and services. The updated calculation method now better reflects current consumer spending habits.

The decline in inflation could provide relief to Nigerians who have been struggling with high food and living costs.

9. National Assembly Revises 2025 Budget to Correct Errors

The National Assembly has reversed its earlier approval of the 2025 budget to make corrections to some line items under capital and recurrent expenditures.

The total budget remains ₦54.9 trillion, but adjustments were made:

Capital expenditure was reduced by over ₦500 billion .

. Recurrent expenditure was increased by the same amount.

Lawmakers explained that the revisions were necessary to correct misallocations in the earlier version of the budget passed last week.

10. Controversial Singer Portable Defends Himself Amid Police Manhunt

Popular Nigerian musician Habeeb Okikiola, known as Portable, has spoken out after being declared wanted by the Ogun State Police Command.

The singer was involved in a violent altercation with officials from the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development. The incident reportedly began when officials attempted to enforce urban development regulations in Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu Ota, Ogun State.

In response, Portable took to Instagram, claiming that he was being targeted unfairly and describing himself as a “mad man” receiving treatment at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital in Abeokuta. He also alleged that he was being framed because of his political affiliations.

That concludes today's top news headlines from Bizwatch Nigeria.