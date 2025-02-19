Forex Inflows Surge By 53% to $4.74 Billion

Data from the FMDQ platform indicates that total forex inflows into Nigeria’s official market (NFEM) jumped by 53.3%, rising from $3.09 billion in December 2024 to $4.74 billion in January 2025.

This increase was driven primarily by a sharp rise in foreign investments:

Foreign inflows surged by 192.1%, reaching $2.31 billion (up from $790.3 million in December), marking the highest level in nearly two years.

(up from $790.3 million in December), marking the highest level in nearly two years. Foreign portfolio investments (FPI) played a major role in boosting the supply of dollars, as global investors found Nigeria’s financial market attractive due to high returns.

in boosting the supply of dollars, as global investors found Nigeria’s financial market attractive due to high returns. Corporate and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows declined , with corporate inflows dropping by 45.5% , and FDI declining by 35.5% compared to the previous month.

, with corporate inflows dropping by , and FDI declining by compared to the previous month. Local forex inflows increased slightly by 5.6%, reaching $2.43 billion, supported by contributions from exporters, importers, and the CBN.

With improved FX supply, the naira appreciated by 4.3% in January, strengthening from N1,538.25/$1 in December 2024 to N1,474.78/$1 by January 31, 2025. However, due to CBN’s interventions in the forex market, Nigeria’s foreign reserves dropped by 4.5% to $39.04 billion, reflecting higher demand for forex and external debt payments.