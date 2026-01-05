Bitcoin Advances Above $92,000 As Bank Of America Signals Growing Institutional Support

Bitcoin posted fresh gains in the past 24 hours, outperforming the broader cryptocurrency market as renewed institutional interest and technical strength fuelled bullish sentiment.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency rose by approximately 1.4 percent to trade around $92,522, according to market data, surpassing the overall crypto market’s 1.05 percent advance over the same period.

Analysts attribute the latest price movement to renewed dip-buying activity by investors positioning for further upside, supported by favourable technical indicators, geopolitical-driven trading, and growing institutional participation.

As of Monday, Bitcoin was hovering near the $92,500 level, with trading volumes surging by about 36 percent to $33.57 billion, based on figures from CoinMarketCap. The rally lifted Bitcoin’s market capitalisation to roughly $1.84 trillion, reinforcing expectations of a test of higher resistance levels in the days ahead.

Technical indicators suggest strengthening momentum. Bitcoin recently broke above the upper boundary of a symmetrical triangle formation, clearing resistance around $91,483. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram turned positive at +618.61, signalling an acceleration in upward price momentum.

Bitcoin briefly slipped below the $90,000 mark following news that U.S. forces had captured Venezuela’s president, triggering short-term risk-off sentiment. However, the dip was quickly reversed as traders re-entered the market, pushing prices back above $92,000.

A key catalyst underpinning market confidence is Bank of America’s decision to approve Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) allocations for its wealth management clients. The move allows financial advisors to recommend crypto exposure within traditional investment portfolios, marking a significant shift in institutional attitudes toward digital assets.

The development follows a notable surge in Metaplanet’s share price, which climbed 15 percent after the company expanded its Bitcoin treasury holdings. Together, these moves highlight increasing acceptance of Bitcoin among institutional investors, potentially unlocking substantial amounts of sidelined capital.

Data shows that U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs had assets under management of $119.5 billion as of January 5, up from $116.87 billion just one day earlier, underscoring strong inflow momentum.

Crypto analysts note that rising institutional participation tends to reduce systemic selling pressure while reinforcing Bitcoin’s credibility as a strategic asset class rather than a purely speculative instrument.

While some short-term profit-taking may emerge as Bitcoin approaches the $93,000 level, the alignment of stable on-chain metrics and supportive macro catalysts continues to support a constructive outlook. Technical traders largely view the current structure as a confirmed uptrend, although caution remains as prices near Fibonacci resistance around $94,000.

Market participants are also monitoring whether sustained ETF inflows can offset potential selling pressure from January’s estimated $5.5 billion in token unlocks. For now, sentiment remains cautiously optimistic as Bitcoin consolidates above a critical psychological threshold.