Biotech innovations key to Nigeria’s vaccine and disease control — Expert

Keypoints

Dr. Ruth Zigabe , a molecular biologist, emphasizes that biotechnology is essential for modern vaccine development, diagnostics, and disease surveillance in Nigeria.

, a molecular biologist, emphasizes that biotechnology is essential for modern vaccine development, diagnostics, and disease surveillance in Nigeria. mRNA platforms and genetic engineering are cited as revolutionary tools that allow scientists to design and deploy vaccines rapidly during health emergencies.

and genetic engineering are cited as revolutionary tools that allow scientists to design and deploy vaccines rapidly during health emergencies. Molecular techniques such as Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) are credited with detecting pathogens with high accuracy, even at early infection stages.

such as Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) are credited with detecting pathogens with high accuracy, even at early infection stages. The expert called for increased investment in local infrastructure and stronger regulatory frameworks to reduce dependence on imports and improve national health security.

Main Story

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Abuja, molecular biologist Dr. Ruth Zigabe stated that biotechnology remains central to advancing healthcare systems.

She explained that modern vaccine production now relies heavily on genetic engineering to identify pathogens quickly and create targeted immune responses.

She further noted that mRNA technology has changed the landscape of medicine by using molecules to carry genetic instructions directly to a cell’s protein-making machinery to build defenses against diseases.

Zigabe mentioned that biotechnology also enhances diagnostics through high-sensitivity tools like PCR, which can detect infections at their earliest stages.

She observed that rapid diagnostic kits have significantly improved surveillance in areas where timely detection is critical. She added that biotechnology enables genomic surveillance, helping experts track mutations and understand how infectious diseases spread. She concluded by urging policymakers to prioritize funding for local research and manufacturing to position Nigeria as a leader in global biomedical innovation.

The Issues

The primary challenge for Nigeria’s health sector is the high dependence on imported vaccines, which leaves the country vulnerable during global supply chain disruptions. Authorities must solve the problem of biotechnology infrastructure by building local labs capable of handling advanced genetic engineering and mRNA production. Furthermore, there is a persistent public misinformation issue regarding biotech, which can lead to vaccine hesitancy and hinder the uptake of new medical innovations. To ensure long-term health security, the government must foster a collaborative ecosystem between research institutions and private-sector players to fund and scale local discoveries.

What’s Being Said

“mRNA is a molecule that carries genetic instructions from DNA to the cell’s protein-making machinery,” stated Dr. Ruth Zigabe , explaining the core of modern vaccine tech.

, explaining the core of modern vaccine tech. Public health experts have noted that genomic surveillance is the only way to stay ahead of rapidly mutating viruses in a tropical climate.

have noted that genomic surveillance is the only way to stay ahead of rapidly mutating viruses in a tropical climate. Molecular biologists in Nigeria have emphasized that strengthening regulatory frameworks is essential to building public trust in locally manufactured medicine.

in Nigeria have emphasized that strengthening regulatory frameworks is essential to building public trust in locally manufactured medicine. Policymakers are being urged to see biotechnology not just as a health tool but as a driver for economic growth and national security.

What’s Next

The Federal Government is expected to review its biomedical funding to include specific grants for local mRNA research and development centers.

to include specific grants for local mRNA research and development centers. New public awareness campaigns are anticipated to launch to educate communities on the safety and benefits of biotechnological medical interventions.

are anticipated to launch to educate communities on the safety and benefits of biotechnological medical interventions. Collaboration between the Ministry of Health and private biotech firms is likely to result in the establishment of more regional diagnostic hubs using PCR technology.

and private biotech firms is likely to result in the establishment of more regional diagnostic hubs using PCR technology. Nigeria is expected to seek partnerships with global biotech leaders to facilitate knowledge transfer and train a new generation of local molecular biologists.

Bottom Line

Dr. Zigabe’s insights highlight that the future of Nigerian healthcare is molecular. By investing in the infrastructure and talent needed for biotechnology, the country can move from being a consumer of global medical products to a producer of life-saving innovations.