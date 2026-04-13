Germany and Philippines slash fuel taxes as Middle East war drives energy shock

Keypoints

Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced a fuel tax cut for Germany, reducing petrol and diesel prices by 17 euro cents per litre for two months to mitigate the impact of the US-Iran conflict

announced a fuel tax cut for Germany, reducing petrol and diesel prices by per litre for two months to mitigate the impact of the US-Iran conflict President Ferdinand Marcos of the Philippines has trimmed excise taxes on LPG and kerosene , dropping prices by 3.36 pesos per kg and 5.60 pesos per litre respectively

of the Philippines has trimmed excise taxes on , dropping prices by per kg and per litre respectively German economic institutes have slashed 2026 growth forecasts from 1.3 per cent to 0.6 per cent , citing a significant burden on power-hungry manufacturers

, citing a significant burden on power-hungry manufacturers Local diesel prices in the Philippines have more than doubled to 145 pesos ($2.41) a litre since the outbreak of the war in late February

Main Story

In a news conference held in Berlin on Monday Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Germany would slash fuel taxes to support households struggling with the energy shock.

He explained that the war in the Middle East was the root cause of domestic economic problems and warned that the conflict would have long-lasting consequences.

He further noted that the government would cut taxes on petrol and diesel for two months while allowing employers to pay tax-free bonuses of up to 1,000 euros to staff. He mentioned that the state could not offset every market outcome but was doing all it could to bring the conflict to an end.

Meanwhile in Manila President Ferdinand Marcos stated that he had authorized adjustments to fuel excise taxes following the collapse of US-Iran peace talks. He explained that the cost of LPG and kerosene would be trimmed starting Tuesday to assist poorer families and those using the fuels for everyday cooking.

He further noted that the Philippines remains highly vulnerable to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz as it relies heavily on Middle Eastern crude and Asian refined products. He added that a government crisis committee would meet on Tuesday to discuss further adjustments for gasoline and diesel used in public transport.

The Issues

The primary challenge for both nations is the uncontrollable surge in global oil prices following the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Governments must solve the problem of fiscal sustainability as they use state funds to subsidize fuel while facing declining growth projections. Furthermore there is a risk of stagflation in Germany where rising energy costs are hitting manufacturers already struggling with international competition and tariffs. To prevent a total domestic economic collapse these leaders must now balance short-term relief for citizens with the reality that the state cannot absorb all the risks of global political disruptions.

What’s Being Said

“The German economy will face a significant burden over an extended period” stated Friedrich Merz warning that the war’s effects will be long-lasting

warning that the war’s effects will be long-lasting Ferdinand Marcos observed that the failure of US-Iran peace talks necessitated continued government intervention to help the Filipino people

observed that the failure of US-Iran peace talks necessitated continued government intervention to help the Filipino people Lars Klingbeil Germany’s Finance Minister stated that the government plans to increase tobacco taxes to finance the temporary reduction in fuel duties

Germany’s Finance Minister stated that the government plans to increase tobacco taxes to finance the temporary reduction in fuel duties Economic institutes noted that food prices in the Philippines increased nearly twice as fast in March as a direct result of war-driven inflation

What’s Next

The German government is expected to monitor the 1,000 euro tax-free bonus rollout to see if it effectively stimulates household spending amidst rising inflation

rollout to see if it effectively stimulates household spending amidst rising inflation The Philippine government crisis committee is anticipated to meet Tuesday to decide on excise tax adjustments for diesel and gasoline used in public transport

is anticipated to meet Tuesday to decide on excise tax adjustments for diesel and gasoline used in public transport German manufacturers are likely to seek further energy subsidies as the 2026 growth forecast continues to look bleak at just 0.6 per cent

as the 2026 growth forecast continues to look bleak at just 0.6 per cent Global energy markets are expected to remain volatile as the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz continues to prevent crude oil from reaching Asian and European refineries

Bottom Line

The coordinated move by Germany and the Philippines to slash taxes highlights the global desperation caused by the Middle East war. While these measures offer temporary relief for drivers and families they underscore a grim reality: the world’s major economies are now in a defensive crouch against a prolonged energy crisis.