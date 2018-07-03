Belgium Pulls Rug from Under Japan’s Feet, Wins 3-2 in Historic Fashion

Not since Portugal all the way back in 1966 had a team managed to fight back from two goals down and prevail in a knockout match in regulation

A last-minute goal Nacer Chadli capped a remarkable fightback for Belgium as they dumped Japan out of the World Cup in thrilling, not to mention historic, fashion .

After a turgid first half in Rostov, Monday’s last 16 tie sparked into life after the break.

Goals from Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui gave Japan a seemingly commanding 2-0 lead, as Belgium’s World Cup chances appeared to evaporate.

Coach Roberto Martinez shuffled his deck, however, and after a freak goal from Jan Vertonghen, substitute Marouane Fellaini stepped up with a header to level the tie.

And in the final seconds, a slick counter from the Red Devils ended with Chadli, also a substitute, slotting home into the net to book a quarter-final meeting with Brazil.

Not only are Belgium through to the next round, but they have done so with the best comeback in a World Cup knockout round for more than half a century.

1966 – Belgium are the first team to come from 2+ goals down to win a World Cup knockout round match within 90 minutes since Portugal beat DPR Korea 5-3 in the 1966 quarter-final. Eusebio. #BEL #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/JcyWzi6l8F — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 2, 2018

2 – Belgium are the first team in #WorldCup history to have two subs coming on and score a goal in a World Cup knockout game. Masterminded. pic.twitter.com/9Z5oNWScxa — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) July 2, 2018

Not since Portugal in 1966 has a team come back from two goals down to win a game in the final phases; Eusebio’s men on that occasion recovering to defeat North Korea in the quarter-final stage.

West Germany did rally after trailing England 2-0 in 1970, but required extra-time to knock out the Three Lions.

Belgium, moreover, did so with two goals from substitutes, the first time this has ever ocurred in World Cup history.

Vertonghen too marked a milestone with his goal, a looping header from out wide that caught Japan goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima cold.

20.34 – Jan Vertonghens goal at 20.34 yards (18.6 meters) is the longest range headed goal at the #WorldCup since Opta analyze the World Cup in full detail (1966). Distance. pic.twitter.com/iEUEetWEAj — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) July 2, 2018

The Tottenham star now has the distinction of scoring the longest-ranged header in World Cup history, scoring from 18.6m.