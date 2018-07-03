Real Madrid Denies Claim of €310 million Offer for Neymar

After reports on Spanish television suggested the club had made a world-record offer for Neymar, the Merengue denied the claims

Real Madrid have issued a strong denial after reports in Spain claimed a world-record offer has been made to Paris Saint-Germain to buy Neymar.

The Brazil superstar has been linked with Madrid ever since leaving LaLiga rivals Barcelona for PSG last August. PSG paid a world-record €222million to trigger Neymar’s release clause but, although the forward fired the club to a domestic treble, reports have indicated he has failed to settle in Paris. Spanish public broadcaster TVE reported on Monday that Madrid have offered PSG €310m (£275m/$360m) to bring the Brazilian back to LaLiga. But Madrid quickly hit back at the claims with a statement that denied making any contact with PSG or Neymar over a possible blockbuster transfer. “Given the information issued tonight by TVE on a supposed offer of Real Madrid to PSG and player Neymar, Real Madrid said that this information is outright false,” the statement read.

“Real Madrid has not made any kind of offer to PSG or the player.

“Real Madrid is surprised that Spanish public television has been able to broadcast absolutely false information without anyone from this medium contacting any of the parties to check the alleged information that could easily have been denied.”