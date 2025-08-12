BBNaija S10: Sabrina Idukpaye Leaves Show For Medical Reasons

Less than three weeks into Big Brother Naija Season 10, former model and spoken-word artist Sabrina Idukpaye has voluntarily exited the reality show due to medical reasons.

The 32-year-old entrepreneur from Edo State informed her fellow housemates in an emotional moment on Monday.

“I am leaving the house today. I have to go pack right now. I’m leaving for medical reasons… I don’t know whether I’m coming back. I’ve only got 20 minutes to pack. You guys should kill this in my honour,” she said.

Sabrina’s departure marks the first voluntary exit of the season and comes less than a day after two housemates were evicted, reducing the contestant pool by three in under 24 hours.

Before joining BBNaija, Sabrina earned a master’s degree from the London School of Economics and built a career as a model, motivational speaker, and entrepreneur.