BBNaija 10/10 Week One Recap: Drama, Power Plays, And Passion Unleashed

Welcome to the unpredictable, chaotic, and emotionally charged house of Big Brother Naija Season 10/10. If the title gave you the illusion of perfection, think again. This season is already off to a fiery start, fueled by a cocktail of ambition, drama, and temptation.

The Queens Arrive First

Biggie flipped the script this time, rolling out the red carpet exclusively for 15 bold, beautiful, and unapologetically powerful women. From career powerhouses to mothers and firecrackers, the house welcomed Gigi Jasmine, Zita, Big Soso, Sultana, Mide, Dede, Doris, Joanna, Isabella, Imisi, Thelmac, Ibifubara, Sabrina, Tracy, and Ivatar.

From the second they crossed that threshold, it was clear: every woman came armed with intent—some to strategize, some to stir, and others to conquer. No one was playing safe.

A Ruthless Twist: The Prize Must Be Earned

Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu wasted no time delivering a shocker. This season’s N150 million grand prize won’t be handed over—it must be earned. Housemates will accumulate money weekly, and only the most active, committed players will rise to the top. Lazy housemates? Forget food, forget comfort.

And then came the HOH Challenger Twist: becoming Head of House isn’t enough. You’ll have to defend that position in a second round challenge against your closest competitors. The game just got tighter.

Other Game-Changing Twists:

The Red Phone : Pick it up if you dare—gifts or games await.

: Pick it up if you dare—gifts or games await. Most Influential Housemate : A mix of peer votes and Biggie’s judgment. Popularity is power.

: A mix of peer votes and Biggie’s judgment. Popularity is power. Tree of Trinkets: Its purpose is still a mystery, but it may shape nominations.

Cracks Appear Early

Within hours, tension surfaced. Sabrina, who hinted at royal bloodlines, refused to reveal her age, prompting a sarcastic but pointed jab from Isabella. Ibifubara tried to mediate, but the line had already been drawn.

Doris proposed an audacious plan: ignore the men once they entered. Was it feminist solidarity or a game of power? Isabella didn’t buy into it, branding herself a “guys’ girl.”

The following morning, Big Soso sparked a rebellion: no one touches the kitchen unless they help. Isabella opted out. Fault lines began to form.

The Boys Are In

On Sunday, the boys marched in: Koyin, Danboskid, Bright Morgan, Rooboy, Faith, Kaybobo, Denari, Kayikunmi, Victory, Jason Jae, Kola, Otega, Kuture, and Mensan.

That anti-men pact? Forgotten in seconds.

But peace was never an option.

Chaos in the Kitchen and Clashing Egos

By Day 2, accusations of food hoarding echoed through the house. Isabella and Imisi pointed fingers. Jason Jae, newly minted Head of House, assigned kitchen duties to Big Soso and Otega, triggering another round of backlash.

Rooboy sowed confusion by pretending not to have introduced himself, gaining undeserved attention—except from Kaybobo, who saw right through it.

Meanwhile, hunger led Dede to confide in Ibifubara: “I’m starving.” The food war had begun in earnest.

Sabrina vs Dede: A Brewing Storm

Sabrina’s disinterest in aligning with Isabella turned into open disdain for Dede. She began quietly sowing seeds of discord, accusing Dede of elitism in hushed tones to Kola. It’s looking like a villain arc in the making.

Water Woes Between Rooboy and Kuture

A bizarre quarrel unfolded when Rooboy accused Kuture of denying him water while he was choking. Kuture insisted he helped. Tension brewed, and only half-hearted peace was restored.

Disgust Sparks Domestic Drama

In a disgusting discovery, Gigi found what appeared to be a used tampon in the trash alongside raw egg remains. She launched into full-on cleaning mode. Sultana joined her, but Ivatar’s cold reaction sparked a loud confrontation. Insults flew.

Sultana went on a PR tour, defending her actions and dragging Ivatar’s name.

Tears, Tactics, and Vulnerability

Koyin broke down while speaking about his mother. Was it genuine grief or a clever play for sympathy? Opinions differ, but the moment drew tears and attention.

Later, a heated argument between Koyin and Kaybobo escalated tensions. Once again, Koyin emerged with comfort and support—was it strategy or sensitivity?

Love Sparks and Loose Sheets

Victory openly pursued Gigi Jasmine—cuddles, whispers, possible kisses. That didn’t last, as Victory’s heart seemed to drift.

Danboskid cuddled under the sheets with Zita.

Kola is smitten with Dede. Jason Jae is quietly forming a connection with her too.

Kayikunmi and Mide appear joined at the hip.

And Imisi? She’s already getting massages from Kaybobo.

The Gossip Council is in Session

Sultana, Doris, Kola, Otega, and Sabrina gathered like clockwork, roasting Dede and plotting futures. Rooboy tossed in a juicy theory: Gigi has eyes for Kayikunmi and is just playing Victory.

Fight Club, BBNaija Edition

You’ve got:

Kaybobo vs Mensan

Ivatar vs Otega (Round 1)

Rooboy vs Jason Jae

Ivatar vs Sabrina (and Otega again)

Saturday Night Party: Sensual and Scandalous

In a hidden party room behind the HOH throne, the housemates dropped their guards—and some of their clothes. No sponsors, no filters, just raw energy.

Otega got intimate with Ibifubara, leaving Sabrina fuming.

Kola floated among Dede, Doris, and the dance floor.

Victory and Gigi? Possibly kissed. Definitely sneaked off.

But the crown for most scandalous goes to Kayikunmi, who declared loyalty to Mide, then kissed Isabella with reckless passion. What followed was an adult-rated closet moment involving nipple tape and whispered promises.

No Evictions Yet, But War Has Begun

Though no one was sent packing in Week 1, the emotional, social, and strategic battles are well underway. Nominations have already drawn lines in the sand. Housemates are choosing sides, forging alliances, and pulling triggers.

If this is just the beginning, buckle up. BBNaija 10/10 might just live up to its name in chaos, controversy, and cutthroat competition.

Stay tuned. The ride’s just beginning.