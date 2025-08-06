Russian Strike On Ukrainian Holiday Camp Kills 2, Injures 12

A Russian missile strike on Wednesday ignited a deadly fire at a holiday camp in Ukraine’s central Zaporizhzhia region, killing two people and injuring at least 12 others, including four children, local officials confirmed.

Images released by emergency services showed firefighters battling flames in single-storey cottages, with bodies and bloodstains visible at the scene.

The Zaporizhzhia region, partially occupied by Russian forces and split by active front lines, has faced a surge in attacks in recent weeks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the strike, calling it senseless and aimed at terrorising civilians.

“There’s no military sense in this attack. It’s just cruelty to scare people,” Zelensky said in a social media post, noting that hundreds were left without electricity following additional strikes in the south.

Elsewhere, a separate Russian attack killed a man born in 1959 in Pokrovsk, a key logistics hub in the Donetsk region, which Moscow also claims to have annexed.

Russia, which launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, has yet to comment on the latest strikes. Moscow has consistently denied targeting civilian infrastructure.