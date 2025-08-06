Trump Warns Of Imminent Tariffs On India

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that India could face significantly higher tariffs within the next 24 hours due to its continued trade relationship with Russia, particularly in the purchase of Russian oil.

Speaking during an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, Trump stated:

“We settled on 25 percent, but I think I’m going to raise that very substantially over the next 24 hours, because they’re buying Russian oil.”

He accused India of “fueling the war machine” by maintaining energy ties with Moscow amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

“If they’re going to do that, then I’m not going to be happy,” he added.

Trump’s comments come amid his renewed efforts to pressure countries engaging in commerce with Russia, especially as the war in Ukraine continues. Although he had previously hinted at the possibility of increased tariffs linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, this is the first time he has mentioned a specific timeframe for action.

The threat also coincides with the approaching deadline Trump set for a ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv. The 10-day deadline, announced last Tuesday, is expected to expire soon, and Trump has warned of sanctions against countries that continue to support Russia economically.

According to Trump, if no ceasefire is reached by the deadline, his administration will begin imposing penalties on Russia’s trading partners—India now appearing to be one of the primary targets.