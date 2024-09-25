Banking Index Pushes N105bn Profit On NGX

The Nigerian Exchange’s (NGX) equities market capitalization increased as investors gained around N105 billion following the policy rate hike. Buying momentum pushed key performance indicators higher by 0.18%. The market index, or All-Share Index, increased by 181.99 basis points to close at 98,568.59 points.

Stockbrokers said the market rise was fueled by investors’ increasing buying appetite in various major market sectors, particularly the banking industry. However, market activity was mixed, with the total volume traded for the day falling by 5.85% and the total value exchanged rising by 42.05%.

Approximately 763.00 million units valued at₦11,780.55 million were transacted across 12,081 deals, Atlass Portfolios Limited said in a note. FIDELITYBK was the most traded stock in terms of volume, accounting for 16.53% of the total volume traded on the local bourse.

Other volume drivers include TRANSCORP (13.55%), UBA (9.64%), CAVERTON (5.72%), and ELLAHLAKES (5.52%) to complete the top 5 on the volume chart. Stockbrokers also noted that FIDELITYBK emerged as the most traded stock in value terms, with 17.05% of the total value of trades on the exchange.

NIDF topped the advancers’ chart for today with a price appreciation of 9.94 percent. Other gainers include FBNH (+9.93%), ELLAHLAKES (+9.76%), FIDELITYBK (+9.70%), ABCTRANS (+9.52%), WEMABANK (+9.40%), and twenty-nine others.

Twenty-two stocks depreciated according to trading records. OANDO was the top loser, with a price depreciation of -10.00%. Other decliners include OKOMUOIL (-9.98%), CAVERTON (-9.88%), FIDSON (-9.74%), FTNCOCOA (-9.70%), and DANGSUGAR (-3.38%). Given the trading direction, the market breadth closed positive, recording 35 gainers and 22 losers.

Momentum in banking tickers drove the Banking Index up by 3.01%, led by strong performances in FBNH (+9.93%) and FIDELITYBK (+9.70%). The insurance sector (+2.16%) and industrial goods sector (+0.04%) also shared in the bullish sentiment, driven by buying interests in MANSARD (+9.26%) and WAPCO (+0.69%), respectively.

Conversely, the Consumer Goods (-0.28%) and Oil and Gas (-0.11%) sectors faced pressure from selloffs in DANGSUGAR (-3.38%) and profit-taking in OANDO (-10.00%). Overall, the equities market capitalization of the Nigerian Exchange gained 104.58 billion to close at 56.64 trillion.