BANKING & FINANCE JOB | MoneyGram Recruitment for Regional Compliance Officers

MoneyGram is a financial connection for friends and family. Each employee plays a part in helping the world transfer nearly $600 billion each year for everything from life’s essentials, to emergency needs and even savings. Our multicultural company operates in more than 200 countries and territories throughout the globe and provides challenging and rewarding opportunities for all employees.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Regional Compliance Officer (Anglophone Africa)



Job ID: 18010337

Location: Lagos

Schedule: Full-time



Job Description

The Regional Compliance Officer is responsible for working directly with MoneyGram agents within assigned territory.

The incumbent is a primary compliance resource with responsibilities of: measuring Agents’ Compliance and Anti-Fraud programs; driving training and awareness initiatives; and providing guidance and support to Agents.

The incumbent will also be responsible for driving Agents to implement or enhance compliance and anti-fraud policies and procedures and assist in the development of Compliance and Anti-Fraud programs, as required.

The Regional Compliance Officer will partner and liaison with business unit representatives to ensure that Agent policies and controls are practical, efficient and workable; captures MoneyGram policies and expectations, as well as regulatory requirements.

The incumbent will be tasked with proposing corrective action measures to mitigate any risks identified throughout the execution of tasks.

Primary Responsibilities

Executes on established MoneyGram Compliance and Anti-Fraud programs, principles, standards, policy, and oversight expectations within assigned territory.

Implements policies and procedures designed to mitigate exposure and enhance compliance activities.

Ensures program is maintained and relevant.

Consults with internal and external experts to identify risks, best practice and expectations.

Analyzes internal and external information to gain additional intelligence regarding emerging risk.

Communicates policy goals for area of expertise, ensuring application across the enterprise.

Facilitates policy, risk and control discussions with Stakeholders.

Ensures policy objectives are met.

Provides guidance and support to the Regional business through participation in new product/service or channel projects.

Provides support for Agent due diligence activities.

Provides guidance, policy interpretation and support to Agents within the region.

Actively participates in management discussions on risk and participates in governance and risk committee meetings as appropriate.

Provides content messaging for new policies as rolled out.

Ensures training materials are in-line with policy expectations.

Provides Agent and employee training.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

Any combination of relevant education and experience and/or related professional designations/certifications in this field is highly desirable.

Education:

Minimum Required: Post-secondary degree or equivalent combination of educational and work experience

Experience:

3-5 years’ work experience within the financial services industry.

Essential Skills:

Working knowledge of Bank Secrecy Act and AML Regulations, USA Patriot Act, Office of Foreign Assets Control (strongly preferred outside of US; required US).

Ability to operate multi-nationally with internal business partners and Agents.

Ability to work in a self-directed and remote environment.

Demonstrated understanding of the MoneyGram’s business practices, organizational structure and general policies and procedures.

Demonstrated ability to draft clear and professional correspondence and other documents of a legal, compliance and business nature.

Excellent analysis and problem solving skills.

Excellent customer service skills and the ability to resolve customer complaints.

Demonstrated ability to appropriately work with confidential information.

Ability to facilitate the collection of information through interviews, meetings etc.

Ability to articulate and convey complex, conceptual information to various audiences verbally and in writing.

Experience communicating with regulators and law enforcement agencies.

Experience in public speaking and making clear and persuasive business presentations.

Excellent demonstrated organizational skills, including time management, record keeping, self-scheduling, and follow-up.

Must be a self-starter and be able to act independently.

Demonstrated ability to handle multiple priorities in a dynamic environment.

Additional language skills (as appropriate to the region).

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidate should APPLY