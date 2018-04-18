BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Sales Operations Executive at Ernst & Young (EY)

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Sales Operations Executive



Ref No: NIG0002U

Location: Nigeria



Job Summary

The Sales Operations Executive is responsible for providing operational leadership to the Sales Team.

This includes defining sales strategy, developing and executing the sales team’s Operational Plan, defining and tracking sales targets, overseeing sales budgets and expenditure, honing sales processes and maintaining the CRM.

This role is aimed at improving operational effectiveness, while allowing the existing Sales Executive to focus on partnership and sales support. Knowledge of Sales cycles and Sales strategies is imperative for this role.

Key Responsibilities

Expertise in managing forecast/budget/quota, revenue and cost to have better P&L, GP.

Delivered many Presentations across West Africa face-to-face and over web to Internal employees and external clients/partners on the new corporate initiatives/tools/concepts, Go-To-Market Activities and Initiatives.

Identifying the revenue risk in a quarter/month and escalating/closing the loop across LOB and Product line in the region.

Focusing on the Forecast and Pipeline from all the aspects to ensure smooth business/revenue flow across LOB and Product line in the region.

Partner enablement for new tool/technology/organizational initiatives in the region and ensuring that the new initiatives have been implemented successfully.

Rich corporate experience in Distributor Relations and Multi-tasked Sales & Back-office operations.

Totally service and client relations oriented, with the ability to successfully network with leading decision-makers and all levels of management and personnel.

Engagement with the sales team, client rep team until the deal is closed. Seek feedback from the client at the end of the delivery with a view to improve service levels.

Core competency across Operations, Team Building, Software for Operations and MIS.

Regular review of the existing services and make sure that the services are getting delivered on time.

Ability to compare and analyse the data for Business Intelligence.

Proven leadership skills and consistent record delivery.

Qualifications and Experience

Strong project management skills, with flexibility regarding tasks undertaken and the ability to prioritise a number of conflicting demands to meet deadlines

Good written and verbal communication skills

Self-starter who takes initiative

Influencing skills; can impact & challenge senior level discussions

Problem solving mindset; enjoys working through challenges

Excellent excel and PowerPoint skills

Ability to develop strong relationships with key stakeholders both within the organization and in the Markets

A minimum of 8 years of relevant sales operation experience is a must

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidate should APPLY