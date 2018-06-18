BANKING & FINANCE JOB | Graduate Officer, Trade at Stanbic IBTC Bank

Stanbic IBTC Bank is a leading African banking group focused on emerging markets globally. It has been a mainstay of South Africa’s financial system for 150 years, and now spans 16 countries across the African continent.
Standard Bank is a firm believer in technical innovation, to help us guarantee exceptional client service and leading edge financial solutions. Our growing global success reflects our commitment to the latest solutions, the best people, and a uniquely flexible and vibrant working culture. To help us drive our success into the future, we are looking for resourceful individuals to join our dedicated team at our offices.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Officer, Trade
Job ID: 27274
Location: Lagos
Job Sector: Financial Services
Job Details
- Group Operations: a range of essential and complex services to ensure processes across the bank work as effectively and efficiently as possible
Job Purpose
- Process Trade transactions : – Document Examination, Negotiation on Import Letters of Credits
- Support and assist the Team Leader, Trade by providing the necessary support services to ensure the efficient operations of systems and processes of Trade transactions.
- Deliver excellent service to both internal and external clients.
- Answering of any queries thereof on daily basis
Key Responsibilities
- Process all requests to issue Import Letter of Credit in line with TAT and processing and regulatory guidelines.
- Prompt processing of all incoming messages in respect of role and within agreed TAT
- Follow up on all queries sent or received and ensure that all queries are executed within turn -around times.
- Ensure all source documentation are properly stored in transactional file, this is to ensure availability at the request of the various stakeholders
- Process all trade transactions in compliance with exchange controls regulations and rulings., abide by procedures, group reference guide (GRG) to banking routine
- Timely processing of Letters of Credit to avoid reputational/regulatory issues by tracking due dates of such payments
Key performance measure:
- Import Letter of Credit processed within SLA
- Measurement: Minimal customer/stakeholder complaints
- Consistent achievement of high levels of customer service and satisfaction
- Compliance and improvement on turn- around times (TAT)
- Improved customer service and satisfaction levels as per customer survey results
- Reduction of costs and increased throughput
- Compliance to regulatory requirements governing banking practices
- Effective management and mitigation of operational risks
- Management of relationships with suppliers and stakeholders
Key Relationships
Internal:
- Business area: Branches (PBB) / TPS (CIB)
- Nature of relationship: Provide a service to them
- Sphere of influence: Impact the whole business line (PBB, IB or EF)
- Description or examples: issuing Letters of Credit and LC amendments
External:
- Regulatory Bodies
- Customers
Preferred Qualification and Experience
- First Degree in a Social Science related course
- Master’s Degree is an added advantage
- 1-3 years experience in Business Support (Corporate & Investment Banking Operation, Global Market Operations, Personal & Business Banking Operations)
- Managing process,Good Relationship Mgmt. skills
- Risk identification and assessment skills
- Negotiation skills
- Good knowledge of credit & trade
- Ability to analyse trends and make forecasts
- Good use of Microsoft office tool
- Good use of Finacle
Knowledge/Technical Skills/Expertise:
- General Administration – Basic ability to coordinate multiple administrative activities in to enable the efficient operations of a department.
- Awareness of risk management practices in a financial services organisation.
- Credit & Risk analysis – Conceptual and practical knowledge of credit procedures, policies, and standards, risk
- Good understanding and working knowledge of International Trade business – Ability to identify trends and make recommendations to Team Leader
- Proficiency in MS Office
Application Closing Date
14th June, 2018.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY