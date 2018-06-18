BANKING & FINANCE JOB | Graduate Officer, Trade at Stanbic IBTC Bank

Stanbic IBTC Bank is a leading African banking group focused on emerging markets globally. It has been a mainstay of South Africa’s financial system for 150 years, and now spans 16 countries across the African continent.

Job Title: Officer, Trade

Job ID: 27274

Location: Lagos

Job Sector: Financial Services



Job Details

Group Operations: a range of essential and complex services to ensure processes across the bank work as effectively and efficiently as possible

Job Purpose

Process Trade transactions : – Document Examination, Negotiation on Import Letters of Credits

Support and assist the Team Leader, Trade by providing the necessary support services to ensure the efficient operations of systems and processes of Trade transactions.

Deliver excellent service to both internal and external clients.

Answering of any queries thereof on daily basis

Key Responsibilities

Process all requests to issue Import Letter of Credit in line with TAT and processing and regulatory guidelines.

Prompt processing of all incoming messages in respect of role and within agreed TAT

Follow up on all queries sent or received and ensure that all queries are executed within turn -around times.

Ensure all source documentation are properly stored in transactional file, this is to ensure availability at the request of the various stakeholders

Process all trade transactions in compliance with exchange controls regulations and rulings., abide by procedures, group reference guide (GRG) to banking routine

Timely processing of Letters of Credit to avoid reputational/regulatory issues by tracking due dates of such payments

Key performance measure:

Import Letter of Credit processed within SLA

Measurement: Minimal customer/stakeholder complaints

Consistent achievement of high levels of customer service and satisfaction

Compliance and improvement on turn- around times (TAT)

Improved customer service and satisfaction levels as per customer survey results

Reduction of costs and increased throughput

Compliance to regulatory requirements governing banking practices

Effective management and mitigation of operational risks

Management of relationships with suppliers and stakeholders

Key Relationships

Internal:

Business area: Branches (PBB) / TPS (CIB)

Nature of relationship: Provide a service to them

Sphere of influence: Impact the whole business line (PBB, IB or EF)

Description or examples: issuing Letters of Credit and LC amendments

External:

Regulatory Bodies

Customers

Preferred Qualification and Experience

First Degree in a Social Science related course

Master’s Degree is an added advantage

1-3 years experience in Business Support (Corporate & Investment Banking Operation, Global Market Operations, Personal & Business Banking Operations)

Managing process,Good Relationship Mgmt. skills

Risk identification and assessment skills

Negotiation skills

Good knowledge of credit & trade

Ability to analyse trends and make forecasts

Good use of Microsoft office tool

Good use of Finacle

Knowledge/Technical Skills/Expertise:

General Administration – Basic ability to coordinate multiple administrative activities in to enable the efficient operations of a department.

Awareness of risk management practices in a financial services organisation.

Credit & Risk analysis – Conceptual and practical knowledge of credit procedures, policies, and standards, risk

Good understanding and working knowledge of International Trade business – Ability to identify trends and make recommendations to Team Leader

Proficiency in MS Office

Application Closing Date

14th June, 2018.

Method of Application

