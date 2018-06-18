MANUFACTURING JOB | CornerStone Staffing Graduate Internship Programme

CornerStone Staffing – Our client, a big player in the FMCG industry, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for:
Title: Graduate Internship Programme
Location: Lagos
Job Description
- Our client, is looking to recruit Graduate Interns. The internship program is designed to provide real-world experience that is directly related to your academic discipline and career goals and provide you a better understanding of career options for your Degree
- The following internship positions are currently available: Marketing, Sales, Commercial, HR, IT, Supply Chain, Finance, Customer Operations.
Components of the program include:
- Hands-on experience working as a member of a specific department and team.
- Assigned projects to accelerate learning of key functions/process.
- Cross-functional departmental exposures within the corporate office.
- Tours and exposure to other business areas (e.g., stores, distribution center) to ensure full understanding of the company structure and strategy.
- End of program presentation of project findings, and recommended course of action to executives.
Requirements
- Prior internship experience is a plus
- Able to break down and creatively solve problems
- Flexible and adaptable at applying skills to different situations
- Minimum of 2:1
- Recent graduates can be considered/About to complete and/or completed NYSC
- Proficient in word, excel, power point, etc.
- Good written and verbal communication skills.
- A passion for retail, and interested in being part of crafting the future of retail.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY