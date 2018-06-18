MANUFACTURING JOB | CornerStone Staffing Graduate Internship Programme

By Lolade .O
- June 18, 2018
- in JOBS, MANUFACTURING
CornerStone Staffing – Our client, a big player in the FMCG industry, invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for:

Title: Graduate Internship Programme

Location: Lagos

Job Description

  • Our client, is looking to recruit Graduate Interns. The internship program is designed to provide real-world experience that is directly related to your academic discipline and career goals and provide you a better understanding of career options for your Degree
  • The following internship positions are currently available: Marketing, Sales, Commercial, HR, IT, Supply Chain, Finance, Customer Operations.

Components of the program include:

  • Hands-on experience working as a member of a specific department and team.
  • Assigned projects to accelerate learning of key functions/process.
  • Cross-functional departmental exposures within the corporate office.
  • Tours and exposure to other business areas (e.g., stores, distribution center) to ensure full understanding of the company structure and strategy.
  • End of program presentation of project findings, and recommended course of action to executives.

Requirements

  • Prior internship experience is a plus
  • Able to break down and creatively solve problems
  • Flexible and adaptable at applying skills to different situations
  • Minimum of 2:1
  • Recent graduates can be considered/About to complete and/or completed NYSC
  • Proficient in word, excel, power point, etc.
  • Good written and verbal communication skills.
  • A passion for retail, and interested in being part of crafting the future of retail.

Application Closing Date
Not Specified.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY

