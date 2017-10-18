BANKING & FINANCE JOB | Graduate Marketing Executive at Royal Exchange Plc

Royal Exchange Plc, a leading player in the financial services sector of the Nigerian economy with subsidiaries and a network of branches, requires the services suitably qualified candidates to fill the position of:

Job Title: Marketing Executive

Location: Lagos

Job Description

  • Successful candidates for the position of Marketing Executive will be trained to perform the following tasks:
  • Marketing health, life, and general insurance products and services.
  • Rendering sound financial advice to clients.

Qualifications

  • B.Sc/HND in any discipline
  • Applicants must be living in Lagos.

Application Closing Date
30th October, 2017.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV’s to:emmanuel.anunobi@royalexchangeplc.com The subject of email should be “Marketing Executive”.

