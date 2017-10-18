BANKING & FINANCE JOB | Graduate Marketing Executive at Royal Exchange Plc

Royal Exchange Plc, a leading player in the financial services sector of the Nigerian economy with subsidiaries and a network of branches, requires the services suitably qualified candidates to fill the position of:
Job Title: Marketing Executive
Location: Lagos
Job Description
- Successful candidates for the position of Marketing Executive will be trained to perform the following tasks:
- Marketing health, life, and general insurance products and services.
- Rendering sound financial advice to clients.
Qualifications
- B.Sc/HND in any discipline
- Applicants must be living in Lagos.
Application Closing Date
30th October, 2017.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV’s to:emmanuel.anunobi@royalexchangeplc.com The subject of email should be “Marketing Executive”.