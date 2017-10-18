MEDIA JOB | BBC World Service Graduate Finance & Administration Assistant Recruitment

The BBC is an international multimedia broadcaster on radio, TV, online and social networks with a weekly global audience of 320 million. As part of an historic and exciting expansion of BBC Africa, the BBC World Service is launching a new Sports weekly TV programme and innovative digital sport content alongside existing African Sport output.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:



Job Title: Finance & Administration Assistant

Job Reference: BBC/TP/788768/22614

Location: Lagos

Department: International Bureaux

Reports to: Hub Bureau Manager, Lagos

Grade: Local terms & conditions

Conditions: Nigerian terms and conditions

Context

The International Bureaux Management team supports all News Group bureaux. The Finance & Administrative Assistant reports to the Hub Bureau Manager, Lagos.

Dimensions

You will report in first instance to the Hub Bureau Manager in assisting him in the day-to-day running of the Lagos Bureau’s finances and administration. As part of a small team you will support all parts of BBC News group in Lagos as required.

In doing so, the post holder will have to work with the International Bureaux [“IB”] and International Bureaux Finance [“IBF”] teams, as well as local suppliers where necessary. You will support financial control, the administration of strategic initiatives, and best practice in the BBC Lagos Bureau and will work closely with editorial management in providing proactive financial support for planning and deployment decisions, as well as providing purchasing assistance.

Within the context above, the Finance & Administrative Assistant will be assist with the timely and effective day-to-day co-operation between the Lagos Bureau and the relevant authorities in Nigeria, ensuring best practice in the BBC’s compliance with local regulations governing such areas as financial, tax, media and employment law.

Main Duties

First point of contact for all guests arriving for interviews.

Organising transport for guests.

Directing guests to the TV and Radio studio for live transmissions.

Directing calls for staff and dealing with requests from the public for information about the BBC.

General bureau administration of arranging permits, visas etc.

Keep security watch on the office.

Responsibility for all mail operations, fax communications etc.

Reviewing invoices and coding appropriately for payment.

Ordering of couriers, shipments etc. Managing office stationary supplies.

Responsibility for hotel reservations and arrangements for visiting BBC staff etc.

Reviewing and certifying expenses to ensure compliance with BBC expenses policy and guidelines.

Updating and maintaining of various financial spreadsheets, using Excel, and ensuring compliance with BBC policy and procedures relating to purchasing and accounts.

Assisting in the administration of petty cash as required.

Escalating issues to the Hub Bureau Manager as appropriate.

Ensuring the Lagos Bureau complies with all relevant BBC safety procedures.

Person Specification

Knowledge And Experience:

Ability to prioritise, to use initiative and to work effectively under pressure without close supervision.

Able to communicate effectively with a range of people and at all levels of the BBC.

Good planning and organising skills and the ability to prioritise effectively

Practical knowledge and skills in using a range of packages, including Word, Excel and accounting packages.

Ability to meet deadlines, often under pressure.

Experience of producing timely and accurate information and reports.

Able to work with attention to detail and accuracy.

Experience of and ability to work flexibly and pragmatically in an operational environment.

A lively interest in the broadcast news, online news and wider media environment and appreciation of the particular demands it may place on financial and administrative work.

Good working knowledge of Health and Safety procedures of the BBC.

Competencies:

Planning and organisation – able to think ahead in order to establish and efficient and appropriate course of action for self and others. Prioritises and plans activities taking into account all the relevant issues and factors such as deadlines, staffing and resources.

Communication – able to get one’s message understood clearly by adopting a range of styles, tools and techniques appropriate to the audience and the nature of the information.

Influencing and persuading – able to present sound and well reasoned arguments to convince others. Can draw from a range of strategies to persuade people in a way that results in agreement or behaviour change.

Managing relationships and team working – able to build and maintain effective working relationships with a range of people. Works co-operatively with others to be part of a team, as opposed to working separately or competitively.

Resilience – manages personal effectiveness by managing emotions in the face of pressure, setbacks or when dealing with provocative situations. Demonstrates an approach to work that is characterised by commitment, motivation and energy.

Flexibility: Adapts to changing circumstances and displays a positive attitude to the process of change.

Salary

Within grade, Local Terms and Conditions apply.