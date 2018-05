Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc – Headquartered in Ibadan is responsible for electricity distribution within the south western zone (Oyo, Ogun, Osun and kwara as well as some parts of Kogi, Ekiti and Niger states).

We are an organization with a focus on delivering excellent service to the customers and providing customer satisfaction through reliable power distributions.

We are recruiting to fill the following vacant positions below:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY