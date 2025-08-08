Banditry: Sokoto Communities Demand Military Action to Reclaim Ancestral Land

Tureta and Dange/Shuni Local Government Areas of Sokoto State are facing a deepening humanitarian and security crisis, as relentless bandit attacks force thousands of residents, mostly women and children, into displacement, leaving entire villages deserted and schools shut.

Once-thriving farming communities have been reduced to ghost towns, abandoned after repeated raids marked by killings, abductions, and mass livestock theft.

“I haven’t entered my house in three months,” said Halima Denge, a displaced mother of four from Tureta. “Every night, we sleep outside, not because we want to, but because we are safer in the bush than in our homes.”

Local sources report that more than a dozen communities across the two LGAs have been attacked multiple times, with residents losing their farms, animals, and livelihoods. In Dange/Shuni, community elder Malam Musa lamented: “Our farms are abandoned, our animals are gone, and we live in constant fear.”

The displaced population is enduring severe hardship—lacking food, clean water, shelter, and medical care. Many live under trees or in makeshift camps, with only scraps of cloth for cover. Education has ground to a halt, and children are suffering from growing psychological trauma.

A youth leader accused authorities of a slow and inadequate response: “These attacks happen almost daily. The bandits operate even during the day. People are losing faith in the government’s ability to protect them.”

While a resident of Lambar Tureta acknowledged ongoing security operations, he called for stronger measures: “The terrain is tough, yes. But this situation is beyond routine patrols. We need a full-scale military intervention.”

Community leaders, civil society groups, and humanitarian organisations are urging President Bola Tinubu and security agencies to declare the situation an emergency and deploy permanent military personnel to the affected areas.

“We need action, not just promises,” a traditional ruler in Dange/Shuni warned. “Our people are being hunted daily.”

Responding to the concerns, Sokoto State’s Special Adviser on Security, Col Ahmed Usman (retd.), said the government remains committed to restoring peace.

“Thanks to the tireless efforts of our security forces and community guards, we have recorded some progress. Governor Ahmad Aliyu is fully committed to ending the crisis. We urge residents to support ongoing operations and continue praying for peace,” he said.