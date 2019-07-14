Babajide Sanwo-Olu Sends List of 25 Cabinet Nominees to State Parliament

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Sunday transmitted a list of 25 cabinet nominees to the State House of Assembly for approval, comprising the names of 17 male and eight female nominees.

Among others, the list comprises the names of former Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tunji Bello; Editor, The Nation, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho; former Commissioner of Special Duties, Dr. Wale Ahmed, and former Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Gbolahan Lawan.

The names were revealed in a statement by Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, claiming the list was transmitted in fulfilment of election promise to accelerate the development of the state.

As shown in the statement, the governor nominated former Commissioner for Science & Technology, Mr. Hakeem Fahn; former Commissioner for Wealth Creation, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf; a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr.Moyo Onigbanjo and a professor at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, Prof. Akin Abayomi.

He, also, nominated Mr. Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, Dr. Idris Salako, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Mrs. Bolaji Dada, Mr. Lere Odusote, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, Ms. Adekemi Ajayi and Mr. Femi George

Other nominees are Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle, Mr. Aramide Adeyoye, Mr. Segun Dawodu, Mr. Sam Egube, Ms Ruth Bisola Olusanya, Mrs. Aderemi Adebowale, Mr. Tunbosun Alake and Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo.

The statement said the list contained 25 names, who are to assume duty as commissioners and special advisers carefully picked the nominees based on their cognate experience in their respective professions.

It added that the list comprised names of technocrats and politicians, who understand the challenges of the state.

It noted that the painstaking and laborious selection process “is aimed at constituting the best team that will serve Lagos in line with the agenda of his administration vision of delivering a city-state that will rank among the top most liveable cities in the world.

“We took our time to pick the best hands for the tough job Lagosians have elected us to do. The nominees for the twenty five Commissioner and Special Adviser positions include women and men who have made their mark and at the zenith of their professional callings.’’

The statement said the current list “is first batch. Consultation was going on with regard to the complete number of the cabinet members.”

The statement said new cabinet would be unique, because of its diversity, saying Lagos would continue to take the lead in innovation, gender-balance and youth inclusion in the administration of the State.

“We have a blend of youth who are under 40 among nominees for Commissioners and Special Advisers. Women too are well represented in the list. We believe Lagos deserves the best and we cannot give the people anything less than that,” the statement said.

Breaking down the list of nominees, there are 17 men and eight women that will be sworn in as members of the State Executive Council. Also in keeping his promise of millennial’s inclusion, Governor Sanwo-Olu included youths who are in their early and mid-thirties in the list of nominees.

The State House of Assembly is expected to carry out a screening of the nominees to set the machinery of governance in full swing.

Source: THISDAY