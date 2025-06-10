Ayra Starr Makes History At 2025 BET Awards With First-Ever Win As Best International Act

Nigerian breakout star Ayra Starr (real name Oyinkansola Aderibigbe) reached a career milestone by securing her first BET Award tonight, taking home the Best International Act prize at the 2025 BET Awards held at the Peacock Theatre .

Taking the stage at age 22, Starr beat out formidable competitors including South Africa’s Tyla, Nigerian sensation Rema, and Ghana’s Black Sherif—cementing her growing influence in the global music landscape.

The award ceremony, hosted by Kevin Hart to mark BET’s 25th anniversary, recognized achievements across music, film, television, and sports. Tonight’s leading performers included Kendrick Lamar, who collected several top honors, while Ayra Starr experienced her moment of triumph on the international stage.

This latest accolade further enhances Starr’s remarkable ascendancy following nominations for Best International Act (2023) and the BET Her award in 2024. Her victory tonight follows a surge in global recognition that has spurred widespread acclaim of her Afropop and R&B crossover style.

Highlights from 2025 BET Awards Winners:

Best International Act : Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

: Ayra Starr (Nigeria) Best New International Act : TxC (South Africa) & Ajuliacosta (Brazil)

: TxC (South Africa) & Ajuliacosta (Brazil) Best International Artiste – Male : (not specified)

: (not specified) Best Female R&B/Pop Artist : SZA

: SZA Best Male R&B/Pop Artist : Chris Brown

: Chris Brown Best New Artist : Leon Thomas

: Leon Thomas Album of the Year : Kendrick Lamar – GNX

: Kendrick Lamar – GNX Best Male Hip Hop : Kendrick Lamar

: Kendrick Lamar Video of the Year : Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

: Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” Best Collaboration: Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “Luther”

With this historic win, Ayra Starr joins the ranks of internationally lauded African artists—signaling a sustained rise in global music influence. This achievement not only spotlights her unique voice but reinforces the growing power of African music on the world stage.