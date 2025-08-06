Bitcoin Trades At $114,000 As Crypto Market Faces Broad Correction

Bitcoin hovered around the $114,000 level on Wednesday as the broader cryptocurrency market recorded mixed performance, signaling a possible cooling of the recent rally.

Data from CoinMarketCap showed Bitcoin (BTCUSD) gained 0.02% in the past hour but was down 0.01% on the day. Analysts described this as a consolidation phase following last month’s surge that pushed the asset to an all-time high above $123,000.

Ethereum (ETH) rose marginally by 0.01% to $3,640, while XRP dropped 0.05% to $2.95 after failing to break above the $3.00 resistance. Solana (SOL) edged up 0.06%, buoyed by the global release of Solana Mobile’s new Web3 smartphone, the Seeker. Dogecoin (DOGE) fell below key support levels, retreating under $0.20 amid bearish sentiment.

Despite the recent pullback, market watchers see potential for a rebound, citing expectations that the US Federal Reserve could cut interest rates in September. Lower rates typically benefit riskier assets like cryptocurrencies.

Ethereum remains under pressure near the $4,000 mark despite rising reserves of $10.16 billion and 19 straight days of inflows into spot ETH ETFs. Altcoins remain volatile, with sporadic gains failing to sustain momentum.

Crypto analysts suggest the market is entering a period of wait-and-see, with top assets consolidating and investors watching for stronger catalysts to revive momentum.