Aviation Professionals Get New ‘Loss Of Licence’ Insurance Cover

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), in partnership with several insurance providers, has introduced a new policy to protect aviation professionals against the loss of their licences. The initiative aims to improve welfare and safety standards across the sector.

The policy provides financial support to pilots, engineers, and air traffic controllers who may lose their certification due to illness, injury, or other unforeseen circumstances.

The NCAA explained that the scheme would extend to cover more aviation roles and operate under transparent guidelines to ensure timely claims and fair compensation. It is also expected to ease the financial burden on airlines and operators, as insurance costs will now be shared through a collective framework.

Many within the aviation sector see the initiative as a major step toward aligning Nigeria’s aviation industry with international standards. It also answers long-standing appeals from pilots and engineers for stronger social and financial protection in cases where their licences are revoked for health or safety reasons.

This new cover comes at a time when stakeholders are pushing for broader reforms to improve working conditions and financial stability across the industry. It marks another effort by the government to build a more resilient and investor-friendly aviation environment.