Nigeria’s Oil Output Surpasses OPEC Quota In June, Hits 1.5 Million Barrels Daily

Nigeria’s crude oil production rose above its Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota in June 2025, marking the second time this year the country has surpassed its production cap.

According to the latest data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Nigeria’s average daily crude oil output in June stood at 1,505,474 barrels per day (bpd), slightly above the OPEC quota of 1.5 million bpd. When condensates are included, total production reached 1.7 million bpd.

This milestone was previously recorded in January, suggesting a gradual rebound in Nigeria’s oil production, which had fluctuated in the first quarter of the year. In comparison, crude output in May was 1.45 million bpd, with total production (crude and condensates) at 1.65 million bpd. In March, total production dipped to 1.60 million bpd.

NUPRC noted that June’s combined crude oil and condensate production ranged between a low of 1.61 million bpd and a peak of 1.82 million bpd. “The average crude oil production was 100.4 per cent of the OPEC quota,” the agency said.

Despite the improvement, current output remains below the 2.06 million bpd benchmark set in the 2025 national budget.

Speaking on the development, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mr Bayo Ojulari, revealed that Nigeria is intensifying efforts to scale production further, with a medium-term target of reaching 2.06 million bpd by 2027.

“We have started growing. In March, we were producing about 1.56 million barrels per day, and we’re now at 1.63 million, including condensates. By the end of the year, we are hoping to clock 1.9 million barrels daily,” Ojulari said.

He attributed the recent gains to improved pipeline security, noting that June witnessed 100 per cent availability of major crude oil pipelines — a feat not achieved in years. The development, driven by coordinated security interventions across the industry, was pivotal in ramping up production levels.

While praising the progress, Ojulari emphasised the need for sustained investment to meet future targets. He said the NNPC has consistently met its cash-call obligations to Joint Venture partners, a move he believes is critical to sustaining momentum.

Energy analysts remain optimistic that with the current trend and enhanced infrastructure security, Nigeria’s oil output may continue to rise in the second half of the year.