AVIATION JOB | Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Job Recruitment 2018

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority – NCAA is the regulatory body for aviation in Nigeria. It became autonomous with the passing into law of the Civil Aviation Act 2006 by the National Assembly and assent of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The Act not only empowers the Authority to regulate Aviation Safety without political interference, but also to carry out oversight functions of Airports, Airspace, Meteorological Services, etc as well as economic regulations of the industry.

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) invites applications for Technical CareerOpportunities in the Aviation Industry in Nigeria in the following Areas of operations:

Flight Operations

Licencing

Aerodromes

Cabin Safety

Airworthiness

General Requirements

Applicants must possess a BSC/HND degree.

Applicants with WASC/SSSC can apply

Must have at least 5 credit passes in your WAEC/NECO/NABTEB or its equivalent

Interested applicants below 18 years should not apply

Applicants must have good communication skills

Applicants must be not more than 30 or more years

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

Method of Application

For more information, visit: www.ncaa.gov.ng and click Careers at the menu link.

Note: Application is free. No fee is required for the test or interview.