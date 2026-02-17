Wednesday, February 18, 2026
AU Commissioner Demands Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan And DRC

Kehinde Victor
The African Union (AU) Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, has issued a high-stakes demand for a permanent, unconditional ceasefire in both Sudan and the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Speaking on the sidelines of the 39th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly in Addis Ababa recently, Adeoye described the situation in Sudan as the “worst humanitarian crisis globally,” lamenting that the conflict has remained “virtually unreported” despite its catastrophic scale. He emphasized that an immediate halt to hostilities is the only viable roadmap to preventing further regional spillover and enabling a civilian-led political transition.

In Sudan, the Commissioner’s call comes as the AU coordinates international mediation through a “Quintuple Mechanism” involving the UN, IGAD, the Arab League, and the EU. The roadmap specifically prioritizes the signing of a durable ceasefire to allow for the safe delivery of aid to millions of displaced civilians. Regarding the Eastern DRC, Adeoye welcomed recent diplomatic progress, including the “Doha Ceasefire Deal” signed on February 3, 2026.

 He urged the M23 rebels and all other belligerents to strictly observe the agreed-upon terms, noting that the AU, alongside regional bodies like SADC and the EAC, is pressing for an immediate cessation of all fighting to protect vulnerable populations.

The AU leadership has reaffirmed its “zero tolerance” policy for unconstitutional changes of government, a stance that remains central to its wider “Silencing the Guns” initiative.

As part of this strategy, the Commissioner also addressed the need for United Nations Security Council reform, advocating for permanent African representation to ensure that continental security decisions are more legitimate and representative. For now, the AU’s immediate focus remains on securing the signatures needed to transform these fragile truces into a permanent and verifiable peace across Africa’s most volatile corridors.

