ASUU Suspends Two-Week Warning Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has suspended its two-week warning strike following a marathon meeting of its National Executive Council (NEC), which concluded in the early hours of Wednesday in Abuja.

ASUU National President, Prof. Chris Piwuna, announced the decision during a press briefing, stating that the union’s leadership had resolved after extensive deliberations that ended around 4:00 a.m.

Piwuna explained that the strike, which began on October 13, was prompted by the Federal Government’s failure to address the union’s long-standing demands within the agreed timeframe.

“We’ve had useful engagements with representatives of the government regarding the draft renegotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement. While progress has been made, we are certainly not where we were before the strike began,” he said.

The ASUU president noted that the government’s decision to return to the negotiation table, coupled with interventions from students, parents, and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), influenced the union’s decision to suspend the industrial action.

“NEC resolved to suspend the warning strike as a mark of goodwill and to reciprocate the efforts of well-meaning Nigerians who intervened in the matter. However, the union remains committed to ensuring that all pending issues are fully addressed,” he added.

Piwuna outlined ASUU’s key demands, which include the renegotiation and implementation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement, improved and sustainable funding for public universities, revitalisation of the tertiary education system, and an end to the alleged victimisation of ASUU members at the Lagos State University (LASU), Prince Abubakar Audu University (formerly Kogi State University), and the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).

Other demands include the payment of outstanding 25–35 percent salary arrears, settlement of promotion arrears accumulated over four years, and remittance of unremitted third-party deductions.

While the union has called off the warning strike, Piwuna emphasised that ASUU would continue to monitor the government’s commitment to the agreed resolutions before making further decisions.