Armed Policemen Storm Dino Melaye’s Abuja Residence

Scores of armed policemen have stormed the Maitama, Abuja residence of a member of the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye.

The invasion of the residence of the Senator representing Kogi West located at 11 Sangha street, off Mississippi, Maitama, took place some minutes after 1pm on Friday.

Presently, Sangha street where his house is located has been cordoned off by security operatives .

The policemen are yet to gain entrance into the one-storey building where the Senator is presently holed up.

Details Later…