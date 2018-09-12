Aregbesola Pitches ‘Continuity’ to State of Osun Electorate

Ahead of the Sept. 22 governorship election in Osun, Gov. Rauf Aregbesola has urged residents of the state to vote for Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the All Progressives party (APC) candidate in the interest of continuity.

Aregbesola made the plea on Tuesday at the APC rally in Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

The governor said that his administration had laid a good foundation that required a competent and intelligent person to build on.

He urged the electorate to disregard the antics of opposition parties which he said might undermine electoral principles and democratic processes during the election.

The governor, however, urged party members not to be worried by the gale of defections in the party.

Aregbesola said he was sure that those who left the party would beg to come back, adding that since the constitution did not forbid such move, the party would welcome them back.

In his remarks, Oyetola promised to continue with Argbesola’s initiatives if elected.

He also said that he would create jobs for the youths as well as ensure affordable and quality health care.

Oyetola appealed to the electorate to vote massively for him to continue with the developmental initiatives in the state.

Earlier in his remarks, Gboyega Famodun, the APC chairman in Osun, had appealed to the electorate to vote for continuity.