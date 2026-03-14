ARCO worldwide emerges as Nigeria’s first DJI enterprise partner

KEY POINTS

ARCO Worldwide Services Limited has become Nigeria’s first authorized reseller for DJI Enterprise, the global leader in civilian drone technology.

The partnership provides direct domestic access to advanced Matrice and Mavic enterprise series drones for critical infrastructure and security monitoring.

ARCO is one of the few indigenous firms holding dual certification from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

The collaboration aims to eliminate the procurement of unverified drone equipment by offering manufacturer warranties and certified maintenance.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria’s security and industrial surveillance capabilities have received a significant technological boost. ARCO Worldwide Services Limited, a subsidiary of ARCO Group Plc., has officially partnered with DJI Enterprise to serve as the nation’s primary hub for standardized drone adoption.

Managing Director Okosubide Mozimo stated on Tuesday that this partnership is a “defining moment” that allows public and private sectors to deploy high-precision technology for border surveillance and the protection of oil and gas assets.

The move addresses a long-standing gap in the local market: the prevalence of unverified or “grey market” hardware. Chief Operating Officer Ann Temidara emphasized that buying through an authorized channel ensures agencies receive genuine equipment compliant with Nigerian law, backed by manufacturer warranties and certified maintenance. This is particularly critical for the energy sector, where drones are used to monitor pipelines against theft and vandalism, as well as in agriculture and construction for high-precision mapping.

Securing the partnership involved a rigorous vetting process by DJI. Business Development Executive David Ofoluwa noted that the achievement is the result of focused efforts to streamline access to world-class technology in a “compliant and supported way.” As an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, ARCO’s new role as a reseller combined with its NCAA and ONSA licenses ensures that all drone deployments meet strict national security standards.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“This partnership marks a defining milestone for our company and for the Nigerian drone ecosystem as a whole,” said Okosubide Mozimo , Managing Director.

, Managing Director. Ann Temidara (COO) highlighted the risk mitigation: “When an agency buys from us, they are not just getting a box, they are getting… the assurance that their equipment is genuine.”

highlighted the risk mitigation: “When an agency buys from us, they are not just getting a box, they are getting… the assurance that their equipment is genuine.” David Ofoluwa described the milestone as the result of a “focused effort to streamline access to world-class drone technology.”

WHAT’S NEXT

Public Sector Deployment: Several government agencies are expected to begin transitioning their surveillance fleets to verified DJI Enterprise hardware through ARCO in the second quarter of 2026.

Several government agencies are expected to begin transitioning their surveillance fleets to verified DJI Enterprise hardware through ARCO in the second quarter of 2026. Maintenance Centers: ARCO is set to establish certified DJI maintenance hubs to provide local repair and calibration services, reducing downtime for critical security operations.

ARCO is set to establish certified DJI maintenance hubs to provide local repair and calibration services, reducing downtime for critical security operations. Training Initiatives: New specialized training programs for pilots in the oil and gas sector are planned to ensure operators maximize the utility of the Matrice series’ thermal and mapping sensors.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Nigeria is moving from a fragmented drone market to a regulated, manufacturer-supported ecosystem. By securing the first DJI Enterprise partnership, ARCO Worldwide is providing the “technical backbone” necessary for the energy and security sectors to protect critical infrastructure with genuine, high-performance technology.