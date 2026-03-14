Entries open for 18th Indomie heroes awards to honour courageous Nigerian children

Key points

Dufil Prima Foods opens nominations for the 18th edition of the Indomie Heroes Awards.

Eligibility expanded to include children aged 0–16 years.

Early submission window aims to increase participation nationwide before the June 2026 deadline.

Main story

Dufil Prima Foods, makers of the popular Indomie Instant Noodles, has announced the opening of nominations for the 18th edition of the Indomie Heroes Awards, a national initiative aimed at recognising children whose actions demonstrate bravery, compassion and creativity.

The annual programme identifies and celebrates outstanding Nigerian children whose contributions positively impact their communities and inspire others across the country.

Organisers said this year’s edition introduces new measures designed to broaden participation and strengthen the programme’s impact.

One of the major updates is the expansion of eligibility to include children aged between zero and 16 years, extending the previous age limit of 15.

Another change is the early opening of nominations, which is intended to give parents, guardians, teachers and community leaders across Nigeria more time to submit entries before the June 2026 deadline.

The awards programme remains one of the country’s most prominent platforms for celebrating young individuals whose actions embody courage, empathy and leadership.

The Issues

Children across Nigeria often carry out remarkable acts of bravery, kindness and innovation that go unnoticed at the national level.

Initiatives such as the Indomie Heroes Awards aim to highlight these actions while promoting positive values among young people and encouraging communities to nurture leadership and responsibility among children.

What’s being said

Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager at Dufil Prima Foods, Temitope Ashiwaju, said the programme reflects the organisation’s belief that courage can be demonstrated at any age.

“By expanding eligibility and opening nominations earlier, we are creating greater opportunity for communities to spotlight inspiring young Nigerians whose actions serve as a beacon of hope for the nation,” he said.

What’s next

After the submission deadline in June 2026, entries will undergo a screening and adjudication process conducted by a panel of judges.

Successful nominees will be recognised at the grand awards ceremony scheduled for October 2026.

Bottom line

The 18th edition of the Indomie Heroes Awards seeks to spotlight courageous Nigerian children and encourage communities nationwide to recognise and celebrate young changemakers shaping a brighter future.