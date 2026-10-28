Apple unveils new MacBook Pro and iMac as product launches gather pace

KEY POINTS

Apple has introduced a new 14-inch MacBook Pro and an updated iMac, both powered by its M6 chip.

The MacBook Pro starts at $1,999, while the iMac starts at $1,499. Both go on sale on November 6.

The new computers include Apple Intelligence features and Siri AI, while the MacBook Pro offers up to 24 hours of battery life.

Mac sales contributed $33.7 billion to Apple’s $416.1 billion revenue in 2025.

Apple is expected to announce its first touchscreen MacBook on Wednesday, following a series of product launches this autumn.

MAIN STORY

Apple has unveiled a new 14-inch MacBook Pro and an updated iMac as the technology company steps up the pace of product launches in the second half of the year.

Both computers are powered by Apple’s M6 chip, which the company introduced in August, and include Apple Intelligence features, including its Siri artificial intelligence assistant.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro is designed for a broad range of users, including university students, business professionals and content creators. The updated iMac is aimed at families and small businesses.

Apple says the new MacBook Pro offers up to 24 hours of battery life. It will start at $1,999, while the new iMac will start at $1,499. Both products are scheduled to go on sale on November 6.

The launches come as Apple continues to refresh its product range with new processors, computers, tablets, watches and AirPods. Its latest iPad mini, introduced on Monday, features an improved, larger display and a new processor.

The company is expected to announce its first MacBook with a touchscreen on Wednesday, potentially marking another significant change to its computer lineup.

Apple’s Mac business remains an important source of revenue, although it generates considerably less than the company’s iPhone and services businesses. Macs accounted for $33.7 billion of Apple’s $416.1 billion revenue in 2025.

The iPhone generated $209.5 billion, while services contributed $109.1 billion, making the Mac the company’s fourth-largest sales segment.

Apple’s product announcements also come as it manages reports of display problems affecting its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo. The device is reportedly sold out in stores, with delivery times extending into late January.

Apple has acknowledged reports that some Duo displays are breaking along the hinge and has advised affected users to contact its support team for replacement devices.

THE ISSUES

Apple’s rapid product launches are part of its effort to keep its devices competitive and encourage customers to upgrade. New processors, longer battery life and artificial intelligence features give the company additional selling points for its computers.

However, the prices place the new Macs in a premium category. At $1,999, the MacBook Pro may be more accessible to business users and professionals who can justify the cost through work, while students and smaller businesses may need to weigh its features against their budgets.

For Apple, the Mac segment’s $33.7 billion contribution shows that computers remain a substantial business, even as the iPhone and services generate much larger revenues. The new releases give the company another opportunity to maintain demand in that segment.

The rollout of Apple Intelligence also highlights the growing role of AI in the company’s product strategy. Its commercial value will depend on whether customers find the features useful enough to influence purchasing decisions.

Meanwhile, reports of damaged displays on the iPhone Duo create a separate challenge. Although Apple has offered support to affected users, the issue could put pressure on the company to demonstrate the reliability of its new foldable device.

WHAT’S NEXT

Both the new MacBook Pro and iMac are scheduled to reach stores on November 6. Apple’s expected touchscreen MacBook announcement on Wednesday could provide further insight into how the company plans to develop its computer range.

The company will also need to address customer concerns surrounding the iPhone Duo’s reported display problems while continuing to build demand for its latest devices.

BOTTOM LINE

Apple is using new processors, AI features and refreshed computers to sustain interest across its product range. The Mac launches offer another opportunity to grow computer sales, but premium pricing and concerns about the reliability of its new foldable phone remain important considerations.

Source: Yahoo Finance