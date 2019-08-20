Apple Set to Launch Apple TV+ in November

In March, Apple announced its grand plans to launch a streaming service called Apple TV+, without giving out many details. Now, a report by Bloomberg suggests the streaming offering will launch in November and will have a monthly fee of $9.99.

The report notes the company will also offer a free trial, so you can get a taste of the service at no charge. Apple had announced 14 shows during the Apple TV+ unveil; it will launch some of them on day one, and add more shows from that roster later.

A report published by the Financial Times last night said the Cupertino-based company has already spent over $6 billion to produce its original shows.

Here’s a fresh new trailer for one of Apple’s upcoming shows, ‘The Morning Show,’ a drama series starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carrell:

Apple’s price is a tad higher if you compare it to the base plan of its competitors. Amazon Prime Video offers its streaming for $8.99 per month if you pay for an annual subscription, while Netflix’s basic standard definition plan starts at $9 per month.

Dinsey’s upcoming service will launch at $6.99 per month, and if you pay $13 per month, it’ll throw in ESPN+ and Hulu subscriptions too.

The streaming market is heating up, and Apple will have to invest heavily in original content and licensing to lure viewers away from its competition. Another thing the company could do is bundle all its online services and serve them up for cheap to keep customers locked in – Apple Music, iCloud, and Apple TV+, the upcoming Apple Arcade, and Apple News+. Apple Prime anyone?

