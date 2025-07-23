APC Set To Announce New National Chairman As NEC Convenes In Abuja

A new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is expected to emerge today as the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) holds a crucial meeting in Abuja. The NEC session, scheduled for 10 am at the party’s national secretariat, will appoint a substantive replacement for Abdullahi Ganduje, who recently resigned due to health reasons.

In the build-up to today’s meeting, the APC National Working Committee (NWC), the party’s top administrative organ, held a closed-door session on Monday to finalize the NEC agenda. According to party insiders, the discussions primarily focused on selecting a new national chairman and approving a timetable for the party’s congresses ahead of its 2026 national convention.

Key preparations have been underway since Monday, including high-level strategy meetings between APC directors, state chairmen, and governors. Acting National Chairman, Ali Bukar Dalori, met with APC state chairmen on Tuesday at the party secretariat to secure their backing for the proposed timetable. Later that day, APC governors convened with the NWC in Asokoro, Abuja, in what was described as a show of unity ahead of the leadership transition.

“All arrangements have been made for a smooth NEC meeting,” an NWC member confirmed. “Mr. President, the Vice President, party governors, and other NEC members have been invited, and we are confident the meeting will produce a substantive National Chairman to replace Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.”

The NEC meeting is expected to focus on finalizing the appointment of the new party chairman while also addressing other strategic matters, including the roadmap for upcoming congresses.