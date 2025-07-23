Ekiti Health Workers Hail Reforms, Back Oyebanji For Second Term

Health workers in Ekiti State have expressed strong commendation for Governor Biodun Oyebanji, applauding him for implementing what they described as impactful and people-focused policies that have significantly transformed and revitalised the state’s health sector.

Doctors, nurses, pharmacists, midwives, laboratory scientists, community health officers, and environmental health professionals lauded the governor for improved infrastructure, prompt salary payments, and enhanced working conditions. They held a solidarity walk from Fajuyi Pavilion to the Governor’s Office in Ado Ekiti, where they presented a plaque titled “Health Sector Appreciates His Excellency Biodun Oyebanji” and pledged support for his re-election.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Chairman in Ekiti, Olatunde Kolapo, praised Oyebanji for prioritising workers’ welfare, including clearing arrears owed to local and state government workers as well as retirees. Kolapo noted that the governor had twice increased subventions to tertiary institutions and approved the swift implementation of the new N70,000 minimum wage. He expressed confidence that Oyebanji would deliver even greater achievements in his second term.

Ekiti State Commissioner for Health, Dr Oyebanji Filani, described the current administration as ushering in a “golden era” for the health sector. He highlighted key achievements such as the timely implementation of hazard allowances, salary adjustments, pay parity for doctors, settlement of over a decade’s worth of pension arrears, and improved security for retirees.

Filani also listed the recruitment of more than 250 health workers, rehabilitation of 11 general hospitals, renovation of 103 primary healthcare centres and staff quarters, as well as investments in ICT, solar power, and water supply. He praised the establishment of 16 emergency operation centres across local government areas and the Ulerawa Scheme, which guarantees defined healthcare services for all residents. Upgrades at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital and the elevation of Ikole Specialist Hospital to a Federal Medical Centre were described as outcomes of visionary leadership.

Governor Oyebanji, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Habibat Adubiaro, thanked the health workers for their show of support and promised further improvements in both healthcare facilities and staff welfare. Adubiaro noted that the workers’ endorsement for a second term was a testament to the progress recorded under Oyebanji’s leadership and assured them that the administration would continue to deliver on its promises.