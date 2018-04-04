APC Closed Door Meeting with President Ends In Impasse

President Muhammadu Buhari’s closed-door meeting with governors of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the Council Chamber’s State House, on Tuesday, ended in an impasse.

The meeting which started at 2:13 pm when the president arrived the venue ended at 3:30 pm, with all the governors emerging and refusing to talk to State House Correspondents.

The meeting started with an opening prayer by governors Simon Lalong of Plateau state and Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state.

The meeting was centred around tenure elongation of the John Odigie-Oyegun-led administration and the proposed caretaker committee to be led by a former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole.

Many of the governors supported tenure elongation for Oyegun.

Speaking about the meeting, Governors of Imo, Plateau and Kaduna, Okorocha, Governor, claimed they had reached an agreement that there would be no comment.

It was revealed that in the course of the meeting, the President left the governors to decide on the next date the meeting would reconvene, while the Zamfara State Governor and Chairman of the Governors Forum, Abdulazeez Yari, proposed April 9 and April 10.

But Governor el-Rufai, challenged Governor Yari on why he picked those dates.

Also, it was revealed that the meeting became rowdy at some point as each of the governors tried to make their positions known and the governors stormed out of the meeting venue.

Some of the governors emerged from the venue of the meeting wearing long faces, while others, in order to douse the tense atmosphere, held their lips, indicating they were going to be mute.