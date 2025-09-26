Apapa Customs, Maritime Police Pledge Stronger Ties To Boost Port Security, Trade

Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, the Customs Area Controller of Apapa Command has called for deeper collaboration between the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Maritime Police Command to enhance security and facilitate trade within the nation’s busiest seaport.

Oshoba made the appeal during a courtesy visit to the Maritime Police Command, Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos, on Thursday, September 25, 2025, where he was received by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the command, AIG Chinedu Oko.

Highlighting the three policy thrusts of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Oshoba said his administration at the premier port would focus on consolidation, collaboration, and innovation.

“My mandate is to consolidate on the strides of my predecessor, particularly in revenue generation, enforcement, and trade facilitation. No agency can operate as an island. That is why I am here to strengthen collaboration with the Maritime Police. Your officers have been instrumental in maintaining peace and security, and I seek your continued support to enhance operations within the port corridor,” Oshoba stated.

He further disclosed that the command would deploy innovative measures, including the implementation of the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme, which seeks to fast-track cargo clearance for compliant traders. According to him, the scheme would boost investor confidence and align with President Bola Tinubu’s drive for increased foreign direct investment.

Responding, AIG Oko welcomed the customs boss and assured him of the police command’s unwavering support. He praised Oshoba’s emphasis on intelligence-led operations and pledged cooperation to strengthen joint enforcement at the ports.

“We share the same goal of safeguarding the maritime domain. Both of us are relatively new here, but I want to assure you that this command will work hand-in-hand with Customs. There has been a strong operational relationship in the past, and together we will improve on it. We must see ourselves as one family working for the federal government,” Oko said.

The police chief, who traced his career to years in intelligence and training, also urged both agencies to uphold mutual respect and unity among uniformed services.

The courtesy visit underlines renewed inter-agency synergy in securing the ports, a move stakeholders believe is critical to curbing illicit trade, improving cargo clearance, and sustaining Nigeria’s revenue drive.