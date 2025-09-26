Oyetola Urges Maritime Stakeholders to Safeguard Oceans At World Maritime Day Celebration

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has urged Nigeria’s maritime community to prioritise stewardship over exploitation in the management of the nation’s marine resources.

Speaking at the 2025 World Maritime Day (WMD) celebration in Lagos, the minister stressed that sustainable practices are essential to preserving the ocean’s critical role in global survival and trade.

Oyetola reminded participants that the ocean generates between 50 and 80 per cent of the Earth’s oxygen, provides food and livelihoods for billions, and facilitates more than 80 per cent of international trade. He, however, warned that these vital functions are increasingly endangered by pollution, overfishing, climate change, and neglect.

“The message is clear: stakeholders must be stewards, not exploiters,” Oyetola declared, calling for stronger enforcement of sustainable fishing practices, marine pollution control, biodiversity protection, and enhanced maritime security. He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening marine governance, modernising port infrastructure, and fostering regional and global partnerships for ocean preservation.

The Minister also commended agencies under the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry, alongside private stakeholders, for progress made in advancing the sector.

In his remarks, the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dayo Mobereola, reiterated the agency’s mandate to promote environmental stewardship, maritime safety, and security. He noted NIMASA’s active role in advancing a just transition to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in line with International Maritime Organisation (IMO) frameworks. Mobereola, however, lamented the underfunding of the blue economy, stressing the need for private sector investment. He also highlighted NIMASA’s Marine Litter and Plastic Action Plan aimed at tackling plastic pollution.

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, added that beyond ceremonial celebrations, stakeholders must commit to practical actions that ensure cleaner oceans. He emphasised the responsibility of maritime operators in making global port operations more eco-friendly in line with the World Ports Sustainability Programme.

On his part, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Marine Transport, Senator Wasiu Eshinlokun, assured that the National Assembly remains committed to enacting policies and legislation that will support a sustainable marine and blue economy.

Also speaking, Chairman of Integrated Oil and Gas, Capt. Emmanuel Iheanacho, underscored the opportunities available in renewable energy and natural gas. He encouraged stakeholders to leverage emerging funding opportunities and align with Nigeria’s energy transition agenda as a pathway to economic diversification and sustainable ocean utilisation.

The event also featured the recognition of winners of the 2025 World Maritime Day Essay Competition, drawn from primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions across the country.